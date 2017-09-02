Only in Express
  • Kulgam encounter: One militant killed in gunfight with security forces

Kulgam encounter: One militant killed in gunfight with security forces

Kulgam encounter: The militant, identified as Ishfaq Pader, had reportedly tried to ambush the army. The encounter was brief and has ended.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 2, 2017 9:39 am
kulgam encounter, encounter in kulgam, kashmir encounter, army encounter, jammu kashmir, jammu kashmir encounter, kulgam encounter news The encounter in Kulgam was brief and ended with the killing of one militant (Representational image)
Top News

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. The Northern Command of the Army said a weapon was seized from him.

The militant, identified as Ishfaq Pader, had reportedly tried to ambush the army. The encounter was brief and has ended.

On Friday, a policeman succumbed to injuries after militants targeted a bus carrying security personnel near Pantha Chowk on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The vehicle was going from Bemina to Zewan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 02: Latest News