Kulgam encounter: One militant killed in gunfight with security forces

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. The Northern Command of the Army said a weapon was seized from him.
The militant, identified as Ishfaq Pader, had reportedly tried to ambush the army. The encounter was brief and has ended.
On Friday, a policeman succumbed to injuries after militants targeted a bus carrying security personnel near Pantha Chowk on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The vehicle was going from Bemina to Zewan.
