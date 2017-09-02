Kulgam encounter: One militant killed in gunfight with security forces

The encounter in Kulgam was brief and ended with the killing of one militant (Representational image) The encounter in Kulgam was brief and ended with the killing of one militant (Representational image)

One militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. The Northern Command of the Army said a weapon was seized from him.

The militant, identified as Ishfaq Pader, had reportedly tried to ambush the army. The encounter was brief and has ended.

On Friday, a policeman succumbed to injuries after militants targeted a bus carrying security personnel near Pantha Chowk on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The vehicle was going from Bemina to Zewan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd