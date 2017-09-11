Kulgam encounter: Two Hizbul militants killed, one arrested

Kulgam encounter: Two militants have been gunned down by security personnel. Kulgam encounter: Two militants have been gunned down by security personnel.

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed and one was arrested in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency ANI on Monday.

Following inputs about the presence of some militants in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Sunday, a police official said.

During the operation, the militants opened fire at the security forces who retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

