Kulbhushan Jadhav’s verdict stayed: India has won first round, says Ujjwal Nikam

Noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam on Thursday termed the International Court of Justice verdict staying the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan as India’s victory in “the first battle.” The ICJ on Thursday stayed the execution of Jadhav who had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

“We have won the first battle and have exposed Pakistan on the international forum as to how they have violated human rights,” said Nikam, who has appeared as the special public prosecutor in several high-profile cases including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

In Jadhav’s case, the Pakistani court didn’t follow the principles of natural justice, and even the ICJ observed that irreparable damage would be caused to India and Jadhav (if the sentence is executed), Nikam said here.

Jadhav has been falsely implicated and the sole evidence against him is only his confession which could have been obtained under duress, Nikam said.

Pakistan’s stand that it does not accept ICJ’s jurisdiction clearly “vindicates” India’s position, he added.

