Kulbhushan Jadhav’s sentencing: As it happened

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, an Indian arrested on March 3 last year by Pakistan security officials in Balochistan after he entered from Iran, has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani army court. He has been charged with allegations such as espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. He is also accused of conducting ‘subversive activities’ in the country.

Terming the Indian a spy, Field General Court Martial (FGCM), awarded him awarded death sentence under under Pakistan Army Act.

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

As to this development, India has acknowledged Jadhav only as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied any allegations of him being in connection with the Indian government.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added, “Jadhav was an Indian intelligence official who aided and financed terrorist activities in the southwestern Baluchistan province and the southern port city of Karachi.”

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.

“On Monday Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM. Jadhav was “tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923,” ISPR said.

“Jadhav confessed before a magistrate and court that he was tasked by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis wing to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities seeking to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan through impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for the restoration of peace in Balochistan and Karachi,” the ISPR added.

Earlier in March 2016, long before the execution was ordered, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan and was possibly kidnapped from Iran, and had categorically denied any form of involvement.

The ministry had said, “The government categorically rejects allegations that this individual was involved in subversive activities in Pakistan at our behest. Our enquiries reveal that he apparently was being harassed while operating a legitimate business from Iran. While we probe this aspect further, his presence now in Pakistan raises questions, including the possibility of his abduction from Iran.”

While talking to PTI, Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, who died in a Pakistan jail in 2013, has said that India should approach the International Court of Justice.

India should ensure that the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan is not carried out. She appealed to the Indian government to take appropriate steps and seek a stay on the verdict.

With regard to this issue, Minister of State for External Affairs General V. K. Singh avoided commenting on the death sentence given to the fellow Indian. He also maintained that he would comment on this after a thorough probe. He said,” Let complete probe happen. Then we can comment and act accordingly.”

India also decided not to release about a dozen Pakistani prisoners, who were to be repatriated on Wednesday. According to official sources, the government feels that it is not an appropriate time to honour the arrangement. The prisoners were to be released as part of the practice by India and Pakistan to repatriate nationals lodged in each other’s jail after they complete their sentence.

India, in the strictest sense, said that if Pakistan carries out the death sentence “without observing basic norms of law and justice”, it will be regarded as a “premeditated murder”.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit and issued a strongly-worded demarche.

