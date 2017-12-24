Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife to visit Pakistan on December 25

Kulbhushan Jadhav Kulbhushan Jadhav

India has informed Islamabad that the mother and wife of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage by Pakistan’s military court, will arrive in Pakistan on December 25.

The two women will arrive in the country through a commercial flight and leave Pakistan the same day after the meeting, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Saturday. Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad, J P Singh will accompany the duo during the meeting.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to Jadhav’s mother and wife earlier in the week.

The visas were issued after Pakistan decided to allow Jadhav’s mother to visit him, apart from his wife.

Pakistan had initially offered a meeting between Jadhav and his wife on “humanitarian grounds”. However, India made the acceptance of the offer conditional to permission for his mother and an Indian diplomat to accompany her. After extensive deliberations, the Indian request was allowed and last week December 25 was proposed as the meeting date.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies. It said that Jadhav is not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests.

