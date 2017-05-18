Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution stayed: Who said what

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence was overturned by the International Court of Justice on Thursday. (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence was overturned by the International Court of Justice on Thursday. (File Photo)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday overturned the death sentence against Indian Navy veteran Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court. In the ICJ’s interim order, an 11-judge bench unanimously observed that India has presented sufficient evidence to prove that Jadhav is at risk of being executed ahead of the court’s final order. It directed Pakistan to ensure Jadhav is not executed pending its final verdict, even though Jadhav’s clemency period will end in August.

Read: ICJ rules in India favour, stays execution

Here are some reactions to the verdict:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the judgement of International Court of Justice. He also thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and congratulated advocate Harish Salve, who represented India at The Hague, reported news agency PTI.

Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs: The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the familly of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India. We are grateful to Mr. Harish Salve for presenting India’s case so effectively before the ICJ. I assure the nation that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save Kulbhushan Jadhav. I compliment my team of officers in the MEA for their tireless efforts and hard work.

Arun Jaitley, Defence Minister: Well done! Harish Salve – you have done India Proud. ICJ verdict endorses the relevance and necessity of procedural and substantive fairness which was denied by Pakistan. Congratulations to EAM Smt. Sushma Swaraj ji and the entire Hague team. Relief and satisfaction as the ICJ order has come – Rule of Law has won.

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister: ICJ’s decision to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav gives people of India a deep sense of satisfaction and relief, he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Venkaiah Naidu, I&B Minister: Major victory for India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. ICJ upholds India’s right to consular access, put a stay on death execution. Justice prevails. ICJ staying execution of Kukbhushan Jadhav has exposed Pakistan. I’m sure final order too will go in our favour. Compliment efforts of Sushma Swaraj ji for taking right initiatives in the case that has led to this major victory and justice.

Suresh Prabhu, Railways Minister: ICJ decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav matter a great victory for India. Congratulations to Sushma Swaraj ji! #Leadership Hon. PM Narendra Modi. Strong leader, iron will, all citizen’s interest at heart, results in justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Gulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader: The case against Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan was a sham and was in gross violation of international law as his execution was ordered by a kangaroo court without consular access. It is appreciated that the World Court saw reason in the Indian appeal, reported PTI.

Manish Tewari, Congress leader: Government of India must use the ICJ decision as a trigger to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back. ICJ has given a favorable decision, he told ANI.

Mukul Rohatgi, Attorney General: Indian stand is victorious, congratulate all concerned persons, especially the External Affairs Ministry. Hope that the final decision also comes India’s way and we can see Mr. Jadhav come back home. The entire thing was a charade, Pakistan completely blown by this decision. The decision is certainly binding for both states, he told ANI.

Tilak Devasher (Former Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat: Comprehensive and unambiguous decision. We’ve managed to save Kulbhushan Jadhav from jaws of death, he told ANI.

PP Chaudhary, MoS Law: Nation is very happy. There is no evidence against Kulbhushan Jadhav, trail against him is illegal. void and abusive.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd