Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: Sushma Swaraj warns Pak, Parliament speaks in one voice; top 10 developments

A united parliament stood in protest on Tuesday against the death sentence to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan. Jadhav was sentenced on charges of espionage and destabilising peace in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Inter-services public relations office issued a statement confirming the news on Monday. Here is how things unfolded since his sentencing:

1. Kulbhushan Jadhav was tried though Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of ofﬁcial Secret Act of 1923 and awarded death sentence. The charges levelled against him included destabilising peace in Pakistan’s Balochistan region and Karachi in Sindh. He was also charged with waging war against Pakistan. The trial was conducted secretly.

2. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations office issued a press statement announcing his death sentence. The statement named him as Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW)–India’s external intelligence agency.

3. Hours after the announcement of Jadhav’s death sentence, India summoned Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit and a demarche was issued terming the sentence as farcical.

A warning was also issued by the Indian government that if the execution was carried out by the Pakistani government, India would consider it as a premeditated murder.

4. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke in Parliament on Jadhav’s sentencing. Swaraj issued a stern warning to Pakistan threatening if they go ahead with the death sentence of Jadhav, it will have consequences. The minister cautioned Pakistan that the execution will have a serious impact on bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

5. Swaraj assured that the government will make sure Jadhav gets the best legal support to fight his case. The minister, replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, said: “Our position is very clear, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Swaraj also said that the government would raise the matter at different levels indicating that it may resort to applying diplomatic pressure by raising the matter in the United Nations.

6. Earlier, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi had raised the issue in parliament demanding a reaction and response from the government. Kharge said: ““If we fail to save Kulbhushan Jadhav, then it will be government’s weakness.” While Owaisi added that the Pakistani military court was a banana court and the Indian government should use all its clout and influence to bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav. The parliament spoke in a united voice against Pakistani action backing the government to take the sternest measures.

7. Support came from all quarters of the government machinery. Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his ministry’s support to Kulbhushan Jadhav in his address to Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Rajnath said that the government of India will do all it takes to save the life of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

8. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif came out in defence of the military court’s decision to grant Kulbhushan a death sentence. He said that all laws of the land were followed and that the sentencing was done only after a three-month trial. In November, Pakistani Prime Minister’s advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had said that there was insufficient evidence on Jadhav. However, he recently retracted his statement and thereafter his trial resulted in a death sentence.

9. Jadhav was charged with carrying out counter-intelligence and subversive operations in Pakistan. Asif also said in his statement that this sentencing should serve as a warning to all those who were “plotting” against Pakistan. “Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared,” he said.

10. Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 from Mashkel, Balochistan region in Pakistan. After an interrogation of three weeks, a video was released by ISPR where Jadhav was seen giving a confession of being an agent of the R&AW. Indian government denied the validity of the video alleging coercion, tutoring and doctoring of video. According to Indian government, Kulbhushan, 46, is not a serving Navy officer and he left service in 2002. The government states he is a businessman and was in no way related to any government activities.

