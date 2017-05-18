Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict stayed: Ghulam Nabi Azad lauds ICJ decision

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) staying the execution of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jhadav and appealed to the Government to ensure justice and his return to India.

“The case against Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan was a sham and was in gross violation of international law as his execution was ordered by a kangaroo court without consular access. It is appreciated that the World Court saw reason in the Indian appeal,” he said in a statement here.

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha also appreciated the fact that the ICJ had turned down Pakistan’s request that it be allowed to play a purported confessional video at the hearing.

He lauded the ICJ’s unanimous decision granting a stay on the execution of Jadhav, who was sentenced to death in Pakistan on espionage charges.

Azad congratulated the Indian team which represented the country at The Hague and stressed that the Government should “leave no stone unturned” to ensure justice for Jadhav and his return.

