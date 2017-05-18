Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: Hope final decision will also be in India’s favour, says Mukul Rohtagi

Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi. (Source: ANI photo) Attorney General of India Mukul Rohtagi. (Source: ANI photo)

After the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday stayed the execution of former Indian navy officer Khulbhushan Jadhav until further notice, the Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohtagi, congratulated the External Affairs Ministry and others involved in this, and hoped the final decision to come in India’s favour.

“Indian stand is victorious, I congratulate all concerned persons, especially the External Affairs Ministry. I hope the final decision will also come in favour of India and we can see Jadhav come back home,” said Rohtagi.

“The entire thing was a charade, Pakistan has been completely blown by this decision. The decision is certainly binding for both the states.”

The 11-judge bench observed that prima facie the Vienna Convention will apply in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The court said India presented sufficient evidence to demonstrate that Jadhav is at risk of being executed. Keeping the final decision pending, the ICJ instructed Pakistan to take all “necessary measures at its disposal” to ensure that Jadhav was not executed. The circumstances of Jadhav’s arrest remains disputed, said a ICJ judge.

India and Pakistan had presented their arguments at the Hague three days ago. India had on last Monday moved the court seeking immediate measures by the top court, in effect, a stay against the death sentence.

On the other hand, Pakistan had said that India was using ICJ as “a stage for political theatre”. It had also claimed that they have solid evidence of Jadhav’s espionage activities.

