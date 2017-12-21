Kulbhushan Jadhav under no threat of immediate execution, says Pakistan

The Foreign Office sources said that adequate security measures will be taken for complete safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family. The Foreign Office sources said that adequate security measures will be taken for complete safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family.

Rejecting rumours that December 25 would be the last meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family, Pakistan on Thursday, said that the death row “convict” is under no threat of immediate execution as his mercy petition is still pending for review. Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in Pakistan and was charged with espionage.

Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal also added that a media interaction with the family could be arranged if India permits. Addressing a weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Faisal said, “Let me assure you that the Commander (Jadhav) is under no threat of immediate execution and his mercy petitions are still pending. Pakistan is ready to permit media interaction with the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav. We await Indian decision in this regard.”

Reiterating that the family has been allowed in the light of “Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds,” Faisal added that the meeting will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. An Indian envoy would be allowed to accompany the visitors in Islamabad. The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday issued visas to Jadhav’s mother and his wife. They are expected to arrive in Pakistan on Saturday.

Pakistan, earlier this month, had rejected India’s plea for consular access to Jadhav, claiming that New Delhi wants to extract information gathered by its “spy”. In its counter-memorial submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan said the provision of such an access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not for spies, a media report said.

While Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested by security forces from Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran, India maintains he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court. The execution was, however, halted by the International Court of Justice on India’s appeal.

(With inputs from PTI)

