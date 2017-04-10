If Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged, will be treated as premeditated murder: India to Pakistan

A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav

In a stinging response to Pakistan sentencing former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to death, Foreign Secretary Jaishankar on Monday summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and issued a demarche, terming the proceeding that led to his sentencing as “farcical”. “If basic norms of law and justice are not observed, the Government of India will regard it as premeditated murder if the sentence is carried out,” the demarche stated. Basit was also told that the Indian High Commission was not even informed that Jadhav was being brought to trial. India was denied consular access to Jadhav 13 times by the Pakistan authorities, it said. Jadhav’s presence in Pakistan was never explained and, it added, that he was kidnapped from Iran.

Earlier today, a Pakistan military court sentenced Jadhav to death for allegedly spying for India’s Research & Analysis Wing. . Jadhav was tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of ofﬁcial Secret Act of 1923. Last year, the Pakistan army released a video of Jadhav purportedly confessing that he was a R&AW agent deployed to destabilize the country’s efforts in restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi. Indian Intelligence officials, however, pointed out several errors in the video testimony and said that Jadhav might have been coerced.

