Pakistan defends Kulbhushan Jadhav sentencing, says due process was followed

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday defended the death sentence awarded to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by the country’s military court, saying that all the “rules and laws of the land” were followed. He added that Jadhav’s trial went on for three months. His comments come a day after India warned Pakistan against carrying out the death sentence.
Earlier today, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said it would severely impact the bilateral relations between the two countries in case Pakistan executes Jadhav. “Our position is very clear, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Swaraj said.
On Monday, in a strongly-worded demarche given to Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, India said if the sentencing was carried out then it will be treated as a premeditated murder as there was no credible evidence against Jadhav. Asif earlier said that Jadhav’s sentencing should serve as a warning to those “plotting” against Pakistan. “Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared,” Asif said.
Jadhav was charged with spying for the Research & Analysis Wing and allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.
- Apr 11, 2017 at 6:55 pmHow was a due process followed? Indian Emb y was not given access to Mr. Jadhav and he was tried in military court is proof enough that stan is hiding something. If stan had sufficient evidence against this individual, it should have tried the case in civil court. India should strongly pursue the case at international forums to expose stan's hypocrisy. Shame on stan for sentencing an innocent person to death!Reply
- Apr 11, 2017 at 6:52 pmWe want some clarity on his p portReply