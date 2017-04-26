Kulbhushan Jadhav row: India demands consular access

A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

India on Wednesday again demanded consular access to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhusan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court after being found guilty of espionage. This was conveyed by Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale to Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua during a meeting sought by him.

Bambawale told media after his meeting that he had asked for list of charges and authentic copy of verdict of military tribunal against Jadhav to launch appeal against his conviction. He also said that India was seeking consular access on the basis on international law humanitarian grounds.

Pakistan Foreign Office has said that during the period of trial of Jadhav, due judicial process was followed and he was provided a lawyer in accordance with relevant laws and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Over the last one year, Pakistan has denied consular access to Jadhav several times. The country’s Army has also rejected the consular access to Jadhav.

Jadhav was earlier arrested on March 3 last year from the tensed Balochistan province. The Pakistan Army has also released a confessional video of Jadhav after his arrest.

But, India has denied Pakistan’s allegation that Jadhav was a spy and alleged that he was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities. Jadhav has worked with navy but the government denied any connection with him.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 4:10 pm