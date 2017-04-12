April 12, 9 am top stories: ‘Missing’ Pak official had trapped Kulbhushan Jadhav, Panjab Univ students booked for sedition, BJP ally raises beef red flag

Kulbhushan Jadhav (Source: File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (Source: File Photo)

‘Missing’ Pakistan operative was in team that trapped Kulbhushan Jadhav

One of the members of the team that caught Kulbhushan Jadhav in March 2016 is suspected to be in Indian custody, sources have suggested. Muhammad Habib Zahir, the retired Lt Colonel of the Pakistan Army had disappeared from Lumbini near Nepal’s border with India and is now suspected to be in Indian custody. According to The Indian Express, sources in the security establishment, Indian agencies have been looking for Zahir’s trail for a long time. The source also revealed that the Pakistan military court’s decision on Jadhav’s death sentence was linked with Zahir’s disappearance. Read more here.

BJP ally from Kerala raises beef red flag at NDA meet, says govt should focus on working for the weak

In the first extensive meeting of BJP and its NDA allies on Monday, leaders raised concerns over multiple issues. While a tribal leader from Kerala said the government should focus on working for the marginalised people instead of picking up controversial issues like beef, a Goa politician said the recent order of banning of loud music at night and Supreme Court diktat on bars near highways affected livelihood of Goans. Read more here.

At least 66 Panjab University students booked on sedition charges for protesting fee hike

After a “misinterpreted” complaint by a Panjab University security officer, Chandigarh Police on Tuesday booked 66 students under sedition charges following their protests on fee hike. Speaking to The Indian Express, the complainant Ashwani Kaul, PU’s chief security officer, said, “On behalf of PU, I lodged a police complaint and stated that the protesters raised slogans against the state. By the word ‘state’, I meant Ministry of Human Resources Development, UGC and PU. The protesters were raising slogans such as ‘PU murdabad, ‘MHRD murdabad’ and ‘UGC murdabad’. Police misinterpreted and slapped sedition charges on them. I have examined CCTV footage and video recordings of the protest and have clarified the situation to Chandigarh Police.” Read more here.

Where Indian buffalo meat exports go

The 2016 data shows that India and Brazil are in a tie for the first position when it comes to beef exports. Both developing countries account for under 20% each of the world’s total beef exports. However, it is not the meat of cows that is official exported from India. The so-called “beef” that India exports is buffalo meat, which is also known as “carabeef”. Read more here.

White House spokesman Spean Spicer apologises for ‘insensitive’ Hitler remark

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday apologised for his “insensitive” remark when he said Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapon on his people. During a press briefing on suspected chemical attack carried allegedly by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government on April 4, Spicer had said, “You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.” The comment sparked outrage as it overlooked the death of millions of Jews due to gas chambers constructed by the Nazi regime.

