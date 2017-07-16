Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan Army Chief ‘analysing’ evidence, to decide on mercy plea soon

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express photo video grab) Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express photo video grab)

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is “analysing” evidence against Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and will decide his appeal on merit, said the Pakistani Army on Sunday. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters that Gen Bajwa was “analysing the evidence against Jadhav. The Army chief will decide on Jadhav’s appeal on merit.”

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court in April for his alleged involvement in espionage and terrorist activities. Jadhav had filed a mercy petition before Gen Bajwa in June, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on June 22. The statement said the former Indian Navy officer had filed the petition after the Military Appellate Court rejected his appeal.

Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague had in May halted his execution on India’s appeal. The International Court of Justice has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13 and Pakistan to complete its submission by December 13.

