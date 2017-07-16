Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan Army Chief ‘analysing’ evidence, to decide on mercy plea soon

Latest News
Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters that Gen Bajwa was "analysing the evidence against Jadhav. The Army chief will decide on Jadhav's appeal on merit."

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is “analysing” evidence against Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and will decide his appeal on merit, said the Pakistani Army on Sunday. Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters that Gen Bajwa was “analysing the evidence against Jadhav. The Army chief will decide on Jadhav’s appeal on merit.”

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court in April for his alleged involvement in espionage and terrorist activities.  Jadhav had filed a mercy petition before Gen Bajwa in June, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on June 22. The statement said the former Indian Navy officer had filed the petition after the Military Appellate Court rejected his appeal.

Pakistan claims to have arrested Jadhav from Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague had in May halted his execution on India’s appeal. The International Court of Justice has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13 and Pakistan to complete its submission by December 13.

  1. S
    stranger
    Jul 16, 2017 at 5:59 pm
    they are playing with fire. execution of jadav will finally seal all alternative future course. the murder will need to be answered by murdering padkistan, nothing more nothing less.
    Reply
  2. L
    LS
    Jul 16, 2017 at 5:50 pm
    only in pakistan where analysis is done after punishment is handed out.
    Reply
