Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife meet Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi

On Monday, Kulbhushan Jadhav met his family members for the first time since he conviction by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage. (Source: ForeignOfficePk/Twitter) On Monday, Kulbhushan Jadhav met his family members for the first time since he conviction by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage. (Source: ForeignOfficePk/Twitter)

A day after meeting former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, his mother Avanti and wife Chetna met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. The details of the meeting are not known, but reports suggest that Swaraj assured them that the government is doing everything possible to secure the release of Jadhav. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar accompanied them to the meeting.

On Monday, Jadhav met his family members for the first time since his conviction by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage. India maintains that the former naval officer was kidnapped by Pakistani intelligence from Iran.

In a meeting that lasted for about 40 minutes, Jadhav spoke to his mother and his wife through a telephone as well as across a glass screen. Sources told The Indian Express that they spoke mostly in Marathi and Hindi. The meeting was described as an “emotional” one which was interrupted by bouts of tears, according to the sources. Jadhav, who “looked tired”, reportedly inquired about his father’s health and said it was “nice to see them”.

Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh, who accompanied his family to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Islamabad, was seen standing in a separate room which was sealed by another glass partition.

Jadhav’s mother and his wife returned to Delhi late last night after the meeting ended.

