Kulbhushan Jadhav files mercy petition with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Bajwa

Retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death on charges of spying, filed a mercy petition on Thursday with the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reported PTI. In a Twitter post, Pakistan Armed Forces’ official spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed Jadhav filed a mercy petition to COAS ‘seeking forgiveness for his espionage, terrorist and subversive activities’. The press release attached with the post reads: “In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions. Seeking forgiveness for his actions, he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds.” Also Read: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s second confessional video: Full text

Jadhav, 45, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April. In response, India moved the ICJ against the death penalty on May 8. The next day, the global court stayed the sentence as a provisional measure. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Also Read: Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ gives Sept 13 deadline for India

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague has asked India to make its submission in the case by September 13. Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its submission by December 13. The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the timelines had been decided in the June 8 meeting between ICJ President Ronny Abraham and representatives of the two countries.

