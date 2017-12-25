Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife to meet him today in Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

The mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav are expected to meet him in Islamabad today. The two women will arrive in Pakistan through a commercial flight and will leave the same day. Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad, J P Singh will accompany the duo during the meeting. This will be Jadhav’s first contact with his family since his arrest in Pakistan. Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, been sentenced to death on charges of espionage by the military court in Pakistan.

“His mother, Avanti Jadhav, and his wife are expected to fly from Dubai to Islamabad for their first ever interaction later in the day. According to available information, Kulbhushan Jadhav will be brought to the Pakistani capital for the meeting,” Jatin Desai, spokesperson for Pakistan India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) told IANS. The duo will however not interact with the media.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to Jadhav’s mother and wife earlier in the week. The visas were issued after Pakistan decided to allow Jadhav’s mother to visit him, apart from his wife. The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Responding to Pakistan’s offer of agreeing to let Jadhav meet his wife on “humanitarian grounds,” India had requested a sovereign guarantee that the family would not be harassed or questioned when they visit him.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies. While Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested by security forces from Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran, India maintains he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests. His execution was stayed by the International Court of Justice on India’s appeal.

