Kulbhushan Jadhav issue: Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Army chief decide not to bow to India’s pressure

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

Amid warnings of consequences form India, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday agreed not to bow to any pressure over the death sentence awarded to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. Sama TV quoted an official source as saying that the Army chief called on Sharif and took him “into confidence regarding … Jadhav”.

A Pakistani military court gave the death sentence to Jadhav on Monday on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad. The government has warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would be considered “premeditated murder” by Islamabad.

While Pakistan claims that Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan, India maintains he was abducted from Iran. Pakistan has said Jadhav worked for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

