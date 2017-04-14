Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India demands charge sheet, judgment copies; Sartaj Aziz asks why was he carrying two passports

A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav

India has sought certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, former Navy officer who was convicted for spying by Pakistan army court recently. “I have asked for a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” said Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale after his meeting with Pakistan foreign secretary.

India has also sought consular access to Jahdva, a demand rejected by Pakistan in past. The MEA statement said that the government has conveyed to Pakistan that it will will appeal the order and are studying Pak army act. It also said that Pakistan High Court has maintained that Jadhav must be given consular access.

“India demanded consular access to Jadhav for 14th time. Pakistan Foreign Secretary said since this is case of espionage then consular access can’t be granted. But the High Court has said that under international law it must be granted” said the MEA.

Meanwhile, defending the Pakistan army court verdict against Jadhav, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said, “Why would an innocent person possess two passports. One with Hindu and other a Muslim name.”

