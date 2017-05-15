Kulbhushan Jadhav case: At ICJ, India calls for immediate suspension of death sentence

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national, was awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court. Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national, was awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court.

Demanding for the immediate suspension of the death sentence awarded to former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, India on Monday requested the International Court of Justice to pass provisional orders to desist Pakistan from carrying out the sentence awarded by its military court. India also sought a declaration that the sentence handed out to Jadhav was in violation of the Vienna Convention.

Representing India, senior counsel Harish Salve called for the annulment of the military court’s decision. Making a strong opening statement in the case, Salve argued that Jadhav was denied consular access by the Paksitan authorites despite India’s repeated requests. Salve said that Jadhav was denied a fair trial as he was not propoerly represented in the court. “The graver the charge the greater the need for punctilious clearance,” said Salve.

Saying that there was no credible evidence against Jadhav, Salve said that Pakistan primarily relied on his purported confession to convict him in the case. The court was adjourned after India concluded its oral obervations. Pakistan will aruge its case later today evening.

In Aprile, a Pakistan military court awarded the death sentence to Jadhav for allegedly carrying out espionage and subversive activities in the court. Jadhav was allegedly arrested in Islamabad on March 3 last year. India contested Pakistan’s claim saying that he was abducted from Iran.

India had appealed against the death sentence on May 8 alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan after its 16 requests for consular access were denied. The next day, ICJ stayed the sentence. India, in its appeal to the ICJ, has asserted that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was involved in business activities after retiring from the Indian Navy. India acknowledges that Jadhav had served with the Navy but denies that he has any connection with the government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd