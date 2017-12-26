Pakistan used Jadhav meeting to push lies, intimidate relatives: India

Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in Islamabad (Source: ForeignOfficePk/Twitter) Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in Islamabad (Source: ForeignOfficePk/Twitter)

A day after Pakistan said it had allowed a “humanitarian meeting” between Kulbhushan Jadhav, former Indian Navy officer on Death Row on what New Delhi calls “concocted charges” of espionage by Pakistan’s military court, New Delhi on Tuesday slammed Islamabad for “violating” the understandings reached — prior to the meeting — and creating an “intimidating” atmosphere for the two family members, wife Chetna and mother Avanti.

New Delhi, in a strongly worded statement, said that the manner in which the 40-minute meeting was conducted and its aftermath were clearly an attempt to bolster a “false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav’s alleged activities” and the exercise “lacked any credibility.” This was the first meeting between Jadhav and his family members since he was arrested by Pakistan’s authorities in March 2016 — India maintains that he was kidnapped in Iran.

Listing out a series of violations, the Ministry of External Affairs said that family members were asked to change their attire as well as take off their mangalsutra, bindis and bangles. They were also repeatedly interrupted from speaking in Marathi and Hindi by Pakistan’s foreign ministry official, Fereha Bugti, who’s Director (India) and was present in the room. They had to, off and on, switch to English and again Marathi or Hindi to continue with the conversation.

Contrary to the understanding that an Indian diplomat will be present during the entire meeting, Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was initially separated from the two family members and the meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife began without him. It was, only after his insistence, that he was allowed to observe the proceedings behind another glass partition and could hardly hear anything.

And, most importantly, Jadhav was not his usual self, according to family members, and he gave “tutored answers” during his meeting with his mother and wife. According to MEA, he gave scripted answers “designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan”. This, MEA said, showed that Jadhav was under “considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion”. It also raised questions about his “health and well-being”.

The MEA questioned the media’s proximity where they “harassed” and “hectored”, and levelled “false accusations” at the family members. The Indian Express had reported that Singh had become angry at the taunts being hurled at Avanti, who was being called “the terrorist’s mother”. However, the MEA praised mother Avanti and wife Chetna handling the entire episode with “great courage and fortitude”, although the overall atmosphere was “intimidating”.

Accompanied by Indian Deputy High Commissioner, the family members met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and senior officials on Tuesday morning. After the debriefing, in a detailed statement issued by MEA, it demolished Pakistan’s narrative of a “humanitarian gesture”. “As you are all aware, the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav met him yesterday in Islamabad. The meeting took place after requests by India for family access. Prior to the meeting, the two Governments were in touch through diplomatic channels to work out its modalities and format. There were clear understandings between the two sides and the Indian side scrupulously abided by all its commitments. However, we note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings,” it said.

“Under the pretext of security precautions, the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security,” it said. The Indian Express had reported about the fact that hair clips were not allowed, since they were considered sharp objects.

“The mother of Jadhav was prevented from talking in their mother tongue, although this was clearly the natural medium of communication. She was repeatedly interrupted while doing so and eventually prevented from proceeding further in this regard,” the statement said, in a reference to them being prevented from speaking in Marathi and Hindi.

“For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard,” MEA said, indicating that this footwear could be used in a malafide manner by Islamabad to buttress its narrative about a snooping device being carried by the family members.

On December 20, Pakistan issued a visa to Jadhav’s wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pak military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April following which India moved the International Court of Justice in May. It is expected to hold another hearing in March or April.

