Kulbhushan Jadhav-family meeting: India hits out at Pakistan, says ‘exercise lacked any credibility’

A day after Kulbhushan Jadhav met his family members in Islamabad, India slammed Pakistan asserting that the “exercise lacked any credibility.” In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, India hit out at Pakistan saying that the manner in which the meeting was conducted was an attempt to “bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav’s alleged activities.” Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer spoke to his mother and his wife separated by a glass screen on telephone for 40 minutes in Islamabad.
The MEA also added that Jadhav appeared stressed and was speaking in an atmosphere of coercion during the meeting. “Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and well being.” Adding that the family was forced to change their attire and that Jadhav’s wife Chetna’s shoes “were not returned to her for some inexplicable reason,” India warned Pakistan of “any mischievous intent.” Before the meeting, the duo were thoroughly checked and were forced to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi. The family was also not allowed to speak in their mother tongue during the meeting and was repeatedly interrupted if they did so.
The ministry also attacked Pakistan for violating the agreement by allowing the Pakistani press to question and harass the family. It also criticised Pakistan for initiating the meeting without the presence of Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh. The Indian diplomat was seen standing in a separate room which was sealed by another glass partition and was not allowed access to the family, as agreed by both the countries.
Prior to the meeting, the two governments were in touch through diplomatic channels to work out its modalities and format, the MEA said. There were “clear understandings” between the two sides and the Indian side scrupulously abided by all its commitments, it said. “However, we note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings,” the MEA statement said.
The statement comes after Jadhav’s mother Avanti and wife met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj earlier in the day. The family had met Jadhav for the first time since his conviction by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage. India, on the other hand, maintains that Jadhav is a former Navy officer who was arrested from Iran where he had developed business interests.
- Dec 26, 2017 at 5:15 pmI think IE forgot to mention that Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother were harassed and forced to remove their Mangalsutra, the bindis on their foreheads and their bangles. Pakistan once again proved that they are barbarians....Reply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 4:38 pmThe most important part of all this Kulbhushan episode is that Indian govt, has not denied/disputed the veracity of that Passport (with fake info) recovered from yadav, remember Pakistan sent a letter of interest with copy of that passport with some questions, but no answer from indian govt. yet. Actually Indian govt. can't deny that passport because he (Kulbhushan) has used that passport for travel for more than 17 times, so the immigration information is there, so you see Indian govt. talking everything about abduction etc. but not about that passport with fake information. You know if any Indian analyse whole stuff with an unbiased approach, its a 2 plus 2 is 4 like situation. Pakistan also asked that if jadhav is a retired officer provide us with his pension record, still no answer from Indian govt. That is the very reason India lodged case in ICJ for consular access and not challenged Pakistani claims neither in ICJ nor anywhere in world forums like UNO etc.Reply
- Dec 26, 2017 at 4:37 pmHere are some hard facts, 1- He was caught with original valid Indian passport under the fake name of Hussein Mubarak Patel Indian govt. has not disputed the veracity of that passport neither in International Court of Justice nor anywhere else like UNO etc. 2- India hasn't lodged any formal complaint with Iran about the so called kidnapping of one of its citizens from Iranian soil (this looks very strange cuz it is always the first natural step of any country if its citizen is kidnapped from some other country's territory specially if he/she is a Naval Commander), neither has Iran complained to Pakistan! 3-There must be tens of thousands of Indians visiting Iran, and Pakistan couldn't find anyone to kidnap from there except an officer of the Indian Navy with a fake Muslim name! 4- His family has not been allowed to speak to even Indian media to protest his innocence or to give details of his so called business interests in Iran. RAW marks at whole episode evident visible.Reply
