MEA on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict by ICJ: ‘Unanimous, favourable, clear and unambiguous’

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: In a message to Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Thursday said, “I hope concerned authorities in Pakistan have heard, ICJ said that this order creates legally binding international obligation.” Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: In a message to Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay on Thursday said, “I hope concerned authorities in Pakistan have heard, ICJ said that this order creates legally binding international obligation.”

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday lauded the International Court of Justice’ judgment on Thursday staying Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence by a Pakistan military court until final verdict. In a statement to the media, MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “The ICJ verdict on Jadhav is a matter of great relief for the people of the country. We hope it will help remedy egregious violations of Jadhav’s rights & violations of international convention by Pakistan.” While reading out the verdict, ICJ President Ronny Abraham said Pakistan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed pending the final decision in these proceedings.

The MEA statement further said: “Unanimous, favourable, clear and unambiguous. The provisional relief provided by ICJ is the first step towards ensuring justice to Jadhav. Govt will do everything possible to save the life of Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

READ: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution stayed by ICJ: Full text of verdict

Kulbhushan Jadhav had been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. The unanimous verdict of the 11-judge bench comes three days after the two countries gave their submissions to the court during which India demanded annulment of the sentence and described Pakistan’s trial to convict Jadhav as “farcical”.

The court noted that Pakistan had indicated that the execution would probably not take place before August 2017. “This means that there is a risk that an execution could take place at any moment thereafter, before the Court has given its final decision in the case.” It also noted the urgency of the case since Pakistan had given “no assurance that Mr. Jadhav will not be executed before the Court has rendered its final decision”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd