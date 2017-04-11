Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of consequences to bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in Parliament. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks in Parliament.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, cautioning them that they should keep in mind the consequences of carrying out the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav on the bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

Swaraj, making a statement in Rajya Sabha, said the government would do all it can to ensure that Jadhav gets the required legal support to fight his case. “Our position is very clear, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Swaraj said.

Responding to leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, the External Affairs minister assured the House that the government would not stop at just ensuring Jadhav has the best of lawyers to fight his case in the Pakistan Supreme Court, but that the government of India would go out of its way to ensure he gets the best legal assistance through out. The government will also take up the matter at different levels, an indication that it could raise the matter at the United Nations.

In Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh strongly condemned the sentencing of Jadhav saying the government will do whatever it takes to ensure his life is saved.

Also Read: Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav – All you need to know

On Monday, hours after Pakistan announced the sentencing, India summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and issued a demarche terming the sentencing as farcical and warning that if the sentencing were carried out, India would consider it to be premeditated murder.

Pakistan claims Jadhav was a spy acting against the interests of their country on behalf of India’s intelligence agency Research & Analysis Wing or RAW. They allegedly arrested him in March 2016. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran and illegally arrested by Pakistan and has since been denied consular access. India has said Jadhav was conducting his business in Iran and that he was travelling on his personal passport and that he was a former Indian Navy official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd