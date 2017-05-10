Kulbhushan Jadhav case in ICJ: This is how Pakistan media reported

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Headlines from major Pakistan news organisations Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Headlines from major Pakistan news organisations

After the International Court of Justice at The Hague on Tuesday wrote to Pakistan government to, effectively, stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, some media outlets in Pakistan reported about India’s petition — which was moved on May 8 — while ignoring the stay order. At the same time, some even termed the stay order as India’s “claim” and “contrary” to the ICJ’s statement in this regard.

Jadhav, a retired Indian navy officer, has been found guilty of spying for Indian intelligence agencies by a Pakistan military court and sentenced to death in April. In its petition to ICJ, India said Pakistan was violating the Vienna Convention by denying Indian authorities the right of consular access to Jadhav.

Dawn

Here’s how Dawn reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Dawn website) Here’s how Dawn reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Dawn website)

Pakistan daily Dawn reported that India had moved ICJ against Pakistan for violating Vienna Convention in the case of ‘Indian spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav. While it included the international court’s statements on the application filed by India, the report does not mention the stay granted by ICJ.

The News International

Here’s how The News International reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: The News International website) Here’s how The News International reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: The News International website)

Leading Pakistan daily The News International reported that India has initiated proceedings against Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case. It is towards the end of the report it is stated that the Indian media had “claimed” that the ICJ had stayed the Pakistan military court’s death sentence given to Jadhav.

Daily Pakistan Global

Here’s how Daily Pakistan Global reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Daily Pakistan Global website) Here’s how Daily Pakistan Global reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Daily Pakistan Global website)

Speaking to “a veteran journalist and an expert on Pakistan-India relations, Javed Rana,” Daily Pakistan Global reported that Pakistan may challenge the jurisdiction of ICJ on a bilateral matter. It further wrote that no statement had been issued by ICJ granting a stay on the execution of Jadhav.

The Express Tribune

Here’s how Express Tribune reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Express Tribune website) Here’s how Express Tribune reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Express Tribune website)

The Express Tribune too reported that India had moved ICJ to stay the death sentence given to “self-confessed spy” Kulbhushan Jadhav along with adding that India media organisations had “claimed” that ICJ had stayed the execution. “Indian media outlets on Tuesday claimed that ICJ had already announced a stay order and had sent a letter in this regard to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” it wrote.

Geo News

Here’s how Geo News reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Geo News website) Here’s how Geo News reported the Kulbhushan Jadhav-ICJ development. (Source: Geo News website)

While Geo News said nothing on the stay granted by ICJ on Jadhav’s death sentence, it reported that India had moved ICJ against “RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav” and that he had been arrested through “a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan.”

Out of the four news organisations listed here, none of the organisations included ICJ President Ronny Abraham’s statement on the issue. On Tuesday, Abraham had written a letter to the Pakistan government saying: “In my capacity as President of the court, and exercising the powers conferred upon me under Article 74, paragraph 4 of the Rules of Court, I call upon your excellency’s government, pending the court’s decision on the request for the indication of provisional measures, to act in such a way as will enable any order the Court may make on this request to have its appropriate effects.”

