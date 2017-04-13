No idea about Kulbhushan Jadhav’s condition, Pak’s trial is farcical: India

Gopal Baglay, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. (Source: ANI) Gopal Baglay, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson. (Source: ANI)

India on Thursday said it has no idea about Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location or condition in Pakistan. In a statement to the media, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay, said, “So far Pakistan has denied all our requests for consular access. The so called legal process done by Pakistan was opaque. Pakistan has not shared with us till now any details of Jadhav ‘s location or how he is.”

Former Indian Naval officer Jadhav was charged with spying for the Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) and allegedly being involved in subversive activities in the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said if Pakistan goes ahead with the sentence then it would severely impact bilateral relations between the two countries. ““Our position is very clear, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav,” Swaraj had said.

Meanwhile, India had on Monday asserted that if Pakistan carries out the death sentence it will be treated as ‘premeditated murder’ even as it issued a sternly-worded demarche to the neighbouring country. India was reacting to Pakistan’s assertion earlier that Jadhav’s sentencing should serve as a warning to those “plotting” against the country.

Earlier today, Baloch leaders too condemned Pakistan’s decision to carry out the death sentence, terming the order ‘inhuman and illegal’. In a statement to news agency ANI, Baloch Republican Party (BRP) member Ashraf Sherjan said Pakistan is committing a crime by sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. The leader also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do everything possible in order to save Jadhav’s life. Sherjan also accused Pakistan of indulging in a fake propaganda by claiming Jadhav has terrorism connections in Balochistan.

