Amnesty International condemns Pakistan for Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence

Amnesty International on Monday condemned the manner in which Pakistan had initiated legal proceedings against former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and sentenced him to death. Commenting on the issue, Amnesty International’s South Asia Director, Biraj Patnaik said Jadhav sentencing serves as an example for how Pakistan’s military court system shows scant regard for rights of the prisoners and operate in secrecy.

“The death sentence given to Kulbushan Jadhav shows yet again how Pakistan’s military court system rides roughshod over international standards. Stripping defendants of their rights and operating in notorious secrecy, military courts do not dispense justice but travesty it,” he said.

He went on to add that the system is best suited for issues related to military discipline than other crimes. ” Amnesty opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances, regardless of who is accused, the crime, guilt or innocence, or the method of execution,” he said.

On Monday, a Pakistani military court sentenced Jadhav to death for allegedly waging “war against the state”. He has been accused of spying for India’s Research & Analysis Wing and allegedly sabotaging Pakistan’s efforts in ensuring peace in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd