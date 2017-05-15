Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India has a very good case at ICJ, Pak violated rules, says AG Mukul Rohatgi

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo) Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo)

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Monday expressed confidence that India has a strong position at International Court of Justice regarding the case of death penalty awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rohatgi also said that Pakistan has violated all rules. “India has a very good case. It is clear Pakistan violated all rules, both in tribal and human rights,” Rohtagi said.

The ICJ is set to hold a public hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, on Monday. The case has brought India face-to-face with Pakistan at ICJ after a span of 18 years. Jadhav, a former naval officer, was awarded death penalty after he was found guilty of being a spy for India’s RAW agency by a Pakistani military court. India has denied that Jadhav was ever a spy and strongly reacted against the judgment. India approached ICJ seeking to get the death penalty order reversed, terming the move as “egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations”.

The public hearing, which will take place at the Great Hall of Justice in Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands, will see officials from both the countries presenting their case. India is expected to raise the argument that Pakistan did not share all the details related to the case and denied consular access to Jadhav even after repeated requests. The court issued a stay order to Pakistan on Jadhav’s execution on May 9, a day after India moved a petition in ICJ.

Pakistan, to corroborate its claims, released a “confessional” video of Jadhav in which he has accepted his “crimes”. India has denied the authenticity of the video and has said that Pakistan used torture methods to force Jadhav into saying that he was a spy for RAW agency. Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan officials on March 3, 2016.

