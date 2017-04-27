Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India hands Pak his mother’s appeal

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

A FORTNIGHT after Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan, New Delhi on Wednesday handed over to Islamabad an appeal by his mother to the appelate court. As per Pakistan’s laws, Jadhav has the right to appeal at an appellate court within 40 days of the pronouncement of the verdict. Along with the appeal, Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale, at a meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Wednesday, also gave a petition by Jadhav’s mother, expressing her desire to meet him. India has asked Pakistan to facilitate issuing of visas to Jadhav’s parents. India on Wednesday also reiterated its request for “consular access” for the “16th time”.

As reported by The Indian Express on April 13, the appeal to the military court by Jadhav’s family is one of the first options being explored by the government. “The High Commissioner of India to Pakistan today met the Pakistan Foreign Secretary and handed over a petition by the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav to the Federal Government of Pakistan. Also handed over was an appeal by the mother to the Court of Appeal, on behalf of Jadhav, who continues to be in detention in Pakistan on concocted charges. The mother of Jadhav has requested the intervention of the Federal Government of Pakistan for his release and has expressed the desire to meet him,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Pakistan was also requested to facilitate visas for the mother and father of Shri Jadhav. They wish to travel to Pakistan to meet him and also to personally file the petition and the appeal. They have applied for necessary visas with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi,” it said. “Request for consular access to Shri Jadhav was made by the government for the 16th time,” said the statement, adding that Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Tuesday and raised similar points.

Pakistan has refused consular access to Jadhav, claiming that he’s a spy and is not covered under the bilateral agreement on consular access. On April 14, Bambawale had met Janjua and asked for a list of charges and a copy of the military court’s verdict against Jadhav in order to file an appeal. He had also said that India was seeking consular access on the basis of international law.

The Pakistan Foreign Office has said that due judicial process was followed and Jadhav was provided a lawyer in accordance with relevant laws and the Constitution of Pakistan. Jadhav was awarded death sentence by the Field General Court Martial earlier this month, evoking a sharp reaction in India which warned Pakistan of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the “pre-meditated murder” was carried out.

