Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India cancels maritime talks with Pakistan amid tensions

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the death sentence awarded to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, India has reportedly called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, which was scheduled to take place in the coming week. A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency (MSA) was scheduled to visit nation’s capital New Delhi on Sunday for a discussion regarding security of fishermen and rescue operations in the region. But the delegation was not given clearance to visit by the Ministry of Defence, according to Coast Guard sources cited by news agency PTI.
Also Read | Three suspected R&AW agents arrested in PoK, says report
Jadhav, 46, was given death sentence after a military court in Pakistan found him guilty of “spying” charges. India strongly retaliated against the judgment and said Jadhav’s hanging will be treated as a “premeditated murder”. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also said if the execution takes place, the relations between the two nations will further deteriorate.
Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India to appeal against verdict; Sartaj Aziz says Pak followed law
Pakistan police officials have claimed they arrested Jadhav in March 2016 from restive Balochistan province while he was trying to enter from Iran. Pakistan officials have also said that they conducted a fair trial and the accused, in a “confession video”, accepted that he is an Indian spy. India has agreed that Jadhav was a naval officer, but refused any ties with the government and has demanded Pakistan to hand-over a copy of charge-sheet against Jadhav and said that they will appeal to Pakistana gainst the verdict.
Also Read | Give us Kulbhushan Jadhav chargesheet, consular access: India to Pakistan
Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautan Bambawale, after his meeting with Pakistan foreign secretary said, “I have asked for a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav.I have again requested the Pakistan Foreign Secretary to give access to Jadhav so that we can appeal,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 15, 2017 at 1:04 pmIndia shud better behave and stop threatening P akistan otherwise she shud get prepared from the joint nuclear attack from P akistan and its all weather friend China.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 12:36 pmBarking dogs seldom bite. Thundering clouds never rain. Thotha Chana Baaje Ghana. This government can do nothing with a businessman as PM. Raja Vyaparee, Janta Bhikhari. Arm twisting by the rich countries will cause BJP Government to retreat from it's boastful posturing. India doesn't have the wherewithal to take on China & / or stan. Only its valorous forces can save it from the joint onslaught of the two yet it would be at a terrible cost. Hope the situation doesn't come to such a p . RSS, BJP& Hindu Mahasabha have only cowardice in their ranks. Out history is ample testimony to itReply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 1:00 pmsupporting fake name neighbour's product. Things have improved after congress which supported traitors like you went out of power and that frustrated you. After few years even sickulars will not go behind you.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 1:03 pmSend your ladies to congis because they did wonderful job in the past. Essob like you are in politics also.Reply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 1:11 pmpak law and order is 100 times better than us - pak has china support but we lost war with china - and edioticcc nehru still chanted hindi chini bhai bhai - his progeny wl not improveReply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 12:35 pmToo little and too late. But better late then never. For too long India has tolerated barbaric cruelties on its citizens in stan jails and hence it is though to be always weak. It is time to change it. Will our government do it at least now???????????????Reply