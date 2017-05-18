PM Modi lauds Harish Salve’s efforts as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution until final verdict

Following International Court of Justice’ (ICJ) decision to stay the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday until further notice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction at the top UN court’s judgment even as he thanked Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, as per PTI. The Prime Minister also appreciated advocate Harish Salve’s efforts, who is India’s representative in the case.
Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. In what is being viewed as a major victory for India, which had moved the UN’s highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ directed Pakistan to take all “necessary measures at its disposal” to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.
The top UN court observed that as per the Vienna Convention India should have been granted consular access to Jadhav. India and Pakistan have been signatories since 1977. While asserting its jurisdiction over the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the ICJ noted that the circumstances of the Indian national’s arrest remain disputed. ICJ President Ronny Abraham said during the hearing: “The decision to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution pending ICJ hearing is unanimous.”
The ruling came three days after India and Pakistan gave their submissions in the case.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 18, 2017 at 6:11 pmif his fate is with p-ak generals this means indian govt is fo-ol-ing indians and making time p-a-s-s throwing mud in eyes of citizens as pak general bajwa said it is diversion tactic of BJP govt from its homegrown terror and failed strategyReply
- May 18, 2017 at 6:10 pmSATYAMEVAJAJATEReply
- May 18, 2017 at 6:09 pmi am towards kulbhushans release - but i ask one quetion if ICJ is not drama - then judgement should have power to take immediate custody of kulbhushan from pa-k-s-t-an and hand over kulbhushan to india - if they have no such power means they are paper tigers only barking - in hague - totally useless - like that of FURGICAL STRIKE -Reply
- May 18, 2017 at 6:05 pmone more jumla one more FURJICAL STRIKE ha ha ha ha kulbhushans fate only in pak generals hand -Reply
- May 18, 2017 at 6:04 pmin the last twenty years, three cases relating to violation of the Vienna Convention have been brought before the ICJ. All three have been against the US. All three have involved situations in which the detaining authorities failed to inform foreign nationals, convicted of crimes, about the right to consular access. However, as the experts point out, in all three cases, executions were carried out, despite the ru s of the ICJ.Reply
- Load More Comments