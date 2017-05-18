PM Modi lauds Harish Salve’s efforts as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution until final verdict

Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed satisfaction at the ICJ’s judgment which stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence by Pakistan military court until further notice. Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed satisfaction at the ICJ’s judgment which stayed Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence by Pakistan military court until further notice.

Following International Court of Justice’ (ICJ) decision to stay the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday until further notice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction at the top UN court’s judgment even as he thanked Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, as per PTI. The Prime Minister also appreciated advocate Harish Salve’s efforts, who is India’s representative in the case.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. In what is being viewed as a major victory for India, which had moved the UN’s highest judicial body against the death sentence, the ICJ directed Pakistan to take all “necessary measures at its disposal” to ensure that Jadhav was not executed pending a final decision by it.

The top UN court observed that as per the Vienna Convention India should have been granted consular access to Jadhav. India and Pakistan have been signatories since 1977. While asserting its jurisdiction over the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the ICJ noted that the circumstances of the Indian national’s arrest remain disputed. ICJ President Ronny Abraham said during the hearing: “The decision to stay Kulbhushan Jadhav’s execution pending ICJ hearing is unanimous.”

The ruling came three days after India and Pakistan gave their submissions in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd