Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: Defence experts demand consular access

Ahead of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgement on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, defence experts from India on Thursday reportedly demanded consular access for the ex-Indian Navy officer, who was convicted on charges of espionage by a military court in Pakistan.

According to news agency ANI, Defence expert PK Sehgal said that “India’s case was very well presented” and he believed that justice would be served to Jadhav.

“Pakistan has violated all conventions whether it is human rights or the Vienna Convention, or be the consular access or even the question of whether the ICJ has the jurisdiction in this case or not. Pakistan will stand totally exposed in its hypocrisy and for the premeditated murder of an innocent person. There is no doubt in my mind that Pakistan will be in for a mighty condemnation,” he added.

Another expert reportedly said that both India and Pakistan were looking forward to the ICJ verdict regardless of the fact whether consular access was provided or not as per Vienna Convention.

“Both sides avoided going into the facts trial; they went into the jurisdiction aspect. And therefore, Harish Salve argued that death sentences should be stayed immediately. And the trial was a ‘kangaroo trail’. Pakistan, on the other side, used the jurisdiction. So, therefore, both the countries are looking forward to the ICJ’s verdict which will have to decide all the jurisdiction and whether Vienna Convention allows consular access. We want consular access,” he added.

On April 10, a Pakistan military court had awarded death sentence to Jadhav for alleged “espionage and subversive activities”. Following repeated denial of consular access, India took Pakistan to the ICJ on May 8 for violating the Vienna Convention.

At ICJ, India demanded “immediate steps” be taken to stop Jadhav’s death sentence from being executed by Pakistan. India had even expressed the fear that Pakistan might execute Jadhav even before the hearing of the ICJ was over and demanded an immediate suspension of his death sentence.

Pakistan on the other hand said that the provisions of Vienna Convention on consular access were not applicable for a ‘spy’. Representing India at the ICJ, Harish Salve said that not granting consular access and not providing legal representation of Jadhav’s choice amounted to a “miscarriage of justice” and a “violation of his right” to defend himself from concocted charges in a “farcical trial”. Salve added that consular access to Jadhav was denied by Pakistan despite “innumerable requests”

