Kulbhushan Jadhav ICJ verdict LIVE updates: Will top UN court rule in India’s favour?

Presiding judge Ronny Abraham of France, left, enters the court room in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Presiding judge Ronny Abraham of France, left, enters the court room in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

An 11-judge bench of the International Court of Justice will at 3.30 pm today pronounce its verdict on India’s plea seeking provisional measures restraining the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. India had, last Monday, moved the court seeking immediate measures by the top court, in effect a stay, against the death sentence.

Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence verdict LIVE updates

3:12 pm: Through the court, India had sought the following reliefs:

1. Relief by way of immediate suspension of the sentence of death awarded to the accused

2. Relief by way of restitution in interregnum by declaring that the sentence of the military court arrived at, in brazen defiance of the Vienna Convention rights under Article 36, particularly Article 36[,] paragraph 1 (b), and in defiance of elementary human rights of an accused which are also to be given effect as mandated under Article 14 of the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, is violative of international law and the provisions of the Vienna Convention

3. Restraining Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded by the military court, and directing it to take steps to annul the decision of the military court as may be available to it under the law in Pakistan

4. If Pakistan is unable to annul the decision, then this Court to declare the decision illegal being violative of international law and treaty rights and restrain Pakistan from acting in violation of the Vienna Convention and international law by giving effect to the sentence or the conviction in any manner, and directing it to release the convicted Indian National forthwith.”

3:00 pm: Some latest observations by the ICJ:

In one of its latest decisions with relations to Ukraine and Russia, the ICJ observed in March this year that Russia must refrain from imposing limitations on the ability of the Crimean Tatar community to conserve its representative institutions, including the Mejlis, and ensure the availability of education in the Ukrainian language.

2:59 pm: Following India’s plea, the President of ICJ Ronny Abraham wrote to the Pakistan administration asking that they do not take any steps that may impact the implementation of the verdict to be passed by the court. Earlier this week, both the sides – India and Pakistan – made their cases before the bench.

