Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty: Sushma Swaraj denies taking assistance from Tharoor in drafting Parl resolution

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj downplayed reports of seeking assistance of Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor for drafting a resolution in the Parliament condemning death penalty handed down to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court on Monday. Swaraj took to Twitter to refute the reports saying there was no dearth of talent in her ministry. In her response to an English news channel, Sushma tweeted: “There is no dearth of talent in my ministry. I have the assistance of very able Secretaries.”

An NDTV report had said on Tuesday that Swaraj had asked Tharoor to help with drafting the resolution on Jadhav in the Parliament. Jadhav, who was arrested in March last year by Pakistan and accused by the country of spying, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on Monday fanning tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries. Experts on espionage laws have suggested that the death sentence is a violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention. The Article makes it mandatory for every government to give consular access to an arrested foreign national by government officials of respective countries. Meanwhile, a section of US experts has expressed concern over handing out death penaltuy to Jadhav by a Pakistan miliatary court. They warned Islamabad saying they should send a “strong message” to India against isolating it on the world stage.

