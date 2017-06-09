Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan may propose three ad-hoc judges

Pakistan is likely to propose three names to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday for appointment as ad-hoc judges to hear the case of Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a military court, according to a media report.

A delegation led by Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf will present the names to ICJ President Ronny Abraham at The Hague, according to Pakistan’s private news agency News Network International.

Former chief justices of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk and Tassaduq Husin Jeelani and former attorney general Makhdoom Ali were recommended to be the ad-hoc appointees. Pakistan’s counsel Barrister Khawar Qureshi was also part of the delegation.

India had approached the world court last month seeking provisional stay on the execution of Jadhav, which was granted. The bench backed India’s contention that there had been a violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations as New Delhi’s requests for consular access to its national had been denied 16 times.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App