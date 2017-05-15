Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan objects India’s plea against death sentence, tells ICJ it’s unnecessary and misconceived

BJP party workers during a signature campaign for Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) BJP party workers during a signature campaign for Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Opposing India’s plea demanding suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, Pakistan on Monday told the International Court of Justice that India’s application is “unnecessary and misconceived”. Pakistan’s counsel Khawar Qureshi told the ICJ that India is using the court as “the scene of political theatre”.

Raising the issue of Jadhav’s passport, Qureshi said India has been unable to provide an explanation for Jadhav’s

passport which bears a Muslim name. Reacting to India’s allegations of Pakistan denying consular access to Jadhav, Qureshi said the former naval officer has no right to consular access. He also asserted that India did not respond to Pakistan’s letters regarding Jadhav.

Earlier in the day, India demanded immediate suspension of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at the ICJ was over. India’s forceful submission was made as the ICJ began hearing the case of the 46-year-old former Navy officer who was arrested on March 3 last year and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

Battling Pakistan in the UN’s highest judicial body, India said the situation was grave and urgent, prompting it to approach the court “at such short notice”. “Jadhav has not got the right to get proper legal assistance and the right to consular access. There is an immediate threat to him to be executed even before a decision is passed,” joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Deepak Mittal told the court in opening remarks.

Eighteen years after the two neighbours last faced off at the ICJ — when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft — India took up the issue of consular rights to its national and accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna convention and conducting a “farcical trial” without a “shred of evidence”.

“The execution of the death sentence cannot be done while this court is hearing the appeal. Else, it will be a violation of the Vienna Convention,” lead attorney Harish Salve said.

