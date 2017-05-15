Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence LIVE updates: India, Pakistan to make oral observations at ICJ

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab. Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab.

Indian officials are all set to make oral observations at International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the public hearings in Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence case is to begin shortly at the Great Hall of Justice in Peace Palace at The Hague in Netherlands. The hearings will be conducted in two sessions of one and a half hours each. India will be presenting its case from 1:30 to 3:00 pm (IST) and Pakistan will make observations after an interval of three hours from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

The hearings will be streamed live on the ICJ website and UN Web TV.

Here are the LIVE updates:

1:30 pm: The proceedings have started and the bench is reading out the details of the case. The registrar reads out India’s demands which includes annulling the decision of Pakistan military court.

1:10 pm: Indian officials are expected to make oral observations at 1:30. The hearing may begin shortly.

11:40 am: We are hopeful that ICJ will give a verdict in India’s favour, so that Jadhav is freed soon: Arvind Singh, Kulbhushan Jadhav’s childhood friend tells ANI.

11:15 am: According to TV reports, team of Pakistani officials has reached Hague in Netherlands to attend the ICJ public hearings. Senior lawyer Harish Salve is representing India at the UN platform.

11:00 am: AG Mukul Rohatgi says India has a “very good case” and that Pakistan has violated all the rules – ANI

India had approached ICJ on May 8 accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Following India’s petition, the ICJ, on May 9, put a stay on Jadhav’s death sentence. Meanwhile, Pakistan had approached ICJ 12 days ahead of Jadhav’s sentencing and submitted a declaration stating matters related to Pakistan’s security could not be a part of their jurisdiction.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd