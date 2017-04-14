Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Indian envoy likely to meet Pak Foreign Secy to discuss issue

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File photo)

The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale is likely to meet Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Friday to discuss the Kulbhushan Jadhav matter, reported PTI quoting sources. Retired Indian navy officer Jadhav had been given death sentence by an army court in Pakistan leading to fresh diplomatic troubles between the two neighbouring countries. In the past, Pakistan has rejected India’s requests for consular access to Jadhav at least 13 times in the last one year. “All our requests for consular access have been denied. The so-called legal process done by Pakistan was opaque,” said Gopal Baglay, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

PTI said Bambawale is likely to raise the issue of consular access again. Apart from diplomatic options, India will also explore legal remedies permitted under Pakistan legal system including Jadhav’s family appealing against the verdict. India’s official stand has been that Jadhav is an “innocent Indian kidnapped by Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, we had reported that New Delhi is likely moving ahead with visas curbs for Pakistani nationals visiting India. The step is possibly the first retaliatory measure from India following the death sentence given to Jadhav on charges of spying. Both countries have been at loggerheads over the issue of diplomatic visas over the last six months.

