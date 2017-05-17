Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to pronounce verdict tomorrow at 3.30 pm

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab. Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab.

The International Court of Justice is set to deliver its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at around 3.30 pm IST on Thursday, sources told news channel NDTV. The court will decide on India’s request to suspend the death sentence awarded to the former Indian navy officer by a Pakistan military court. On April 10, the military court had sentenced Jadhav to death sentence for alleged “espionage and subversive activities.”

India’s counsel Harish Salve had stressed before the 11-judge bench at ICJ on Monday that not granting consular access and not giving legal representation of Jadhav’s choosing amounted to “miscarriage of justice” and “violation” of his right to defend himself from “concocted” charges in a “farcical trial”. Pakistani counsel Khawar Qureshi sought “dismissal” of India’s application, adding that the Vienna Convention’s provisions on consular access were not intended for a “spy” involved in terror activities.

