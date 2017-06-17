Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ gives Sept 13 deadline for India

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab. Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague has asked India to make its submission in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case by September 13, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. Pakistan has been asked by the court to complete its submission by December 13.

The Ministry of External Affairs’s official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the timelines had been decided in the June 8 meeting between ICJ President Ronny Abraham and representatives of the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs’s official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the timelines had been decided in the June 8 meeting between ICJ President Ronny Abraham and representatives of the two countries.

Asked if the hearing would begin after the submissions of the two countries, Baglay said the court will decide if it needs more submissions and then take a call.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App