Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Details of ‘mercy petition’ unclear, facts of its existence doubtful, says India

Responding to the alleged confessional video of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav “accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage” in Pakistan, India on Thursday said it expects Pakistan to desist from attempting to influence proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) through false propaganda, reported news agency PTI. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministery added that it brings out a lack of transparency and farcical nature of the proceedings against Jadhav.

“The developments bring out once again the lack of transparency and farcical nature of proceedings against Jadhav on concocted charges, continued violation of his legal and consular rights and an attempt to introduce prejudice in the proceedings in the ICJ,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay was quoted as saying by PTI. “The details and circumstances of the alleged mercy petition by Jadhav are not clear and even the facts of its existence are doubtful.” Read: Pakistan Army says Jadhav has filed mercy petition with its chief. Click here.

“India is determined to pursue the matter in ICJ and is confident that justice will be done without being affected in any manner by these unwarranted and misleading steps taken by Pakistan,” Baglay added.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) put out a statement claiming Jadhav, in his mercy petition “admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities” in Pakistan and “expressed remorse” at the resultant loss of lives and extensive damage to property. Also read: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s second confessional video: Full text.

The ISPR statement also claimed Jadhav had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court, but was rejected. Under the law, Jadhav is eligible to appeal for clemency to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and if rejected, subsequently to the Pakistan’s President.

