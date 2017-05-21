Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: Congress hired Pakistan-origin lawyer in Enron case, says BJP

Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab. Kulbhushan Jadhav. Express photo video grab.

The BJP on Saturday said that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had in 2004 hired the Pakistani-origin lawyer, who represented Islamabad in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to argue an arbitration case.

BJP spokesman G V L Narsimha Rao asked the party to explain why its government hired Khawar Qureshi in the “very sensitive” Enron case. “What was the compulsion that the UPA government hired Qureshi?’’ Rao asked. Rao said that the UPA government had changed the legal team representing India in the arbitration case against the US firm over the controversial Dabhol power project. He added that this was a question linked to patriotism.

Rao pointed out that Harish Salve was India’s lead counsel at the ICJ and added that it was surprising that the UPA government could not find an Indian lawyer to represent the country in such a sensitive case. He accused Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Mani Shankar Aiyar of speaking in Pakistan’s support.

The Congress, in turn, asked the BJP to stop peddling lies. “The government of India and the government of Maharasthra had questioned the jurisdiction of the International Court of Arbitration and boycotted its proceedings after the ICC court referred the jurisdictional issues to the Arbitral Tribunal,” Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said.

He said that India’s counsel was then Fox and Mandal. Surjewala said Fox and Mandal had engaged Khawar Qureshi. He added Mandal is BJP’s national executive member. “And Qureshi continues to be a consultant for Fox and Mandal. So should we ask the same question to the BJP or Mandal?’’

The Congress claimed that the BJP government had engaged Alain Pellet, who was Pakistan’s consultant in Kishanganga at the International Court of Arbitration, in the Italian Marines case. He claimed that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had advised Dow Chemicals and Union Carbide.

