Baloch leaders condemn Pakistan for Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence

Baloch leaders condemn Pak for sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. Baloch leaders condemn Pak for sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death.

Baloch leaders on Thursday condemned Pakistan’s decision to sentence Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. Terming the execution order ‘inhuman and illegal’, Baloch Republican Party (BRP) member Ashraf Sherjan told news agency ANI that Pakistan is committing a crime by sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. The leader has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do everything possible in order to save Jadhav’s life. Sherjan also accused Pakistan of indulging in a fake propaganda by claiming Jadhav has terrorism connections in Balochistan.

A military court in Pakistan had sentenced Jadhav to death on charges of espionage. India has strongly retaliated to the sentencing, accusing that consular officers were denied access to Jadhav during his trial. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday had warned that Islamabad should reconsider its decision as extreme steps like this could prove fatal in hampering the bilateral ties between the two hostile neighbours.

In a statement to ANI, Sherjan said, “No spies can take their national ID card and work as a spy with spy agencies but Pakistan is doing this to label Kulbushan Jadhav involved in Balochistan activities totally a fake propaganda”. The leader also asked Pakistan to bring Jadhav to the international court, if he has any connection with terrorism activities in Balochistan. He also added, that Pakistan doesn’t have the right to give death sentence to Indian citizens, or any non-Pakistani residents. “Just last month, Pakistan tried via Interpol Brahamdagh Khan Bugti which totally failed then later few weeks ago when Abdul Bugti was delivering his speech at UN, Pakistan and China both tried to stop him and over there also Pakistan failed,” he said.

Also read: Govt likely considering high-value prisoner swap to get Kulbhushan Jadhav back

The leader also said, “So, all Pakistan’s attempts on Baloch leaders are failing now and they have now brought Kulbhushan Jadhav who is an innocent Indian citizen. So that’s why I’m requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rest of the Indian leaders to save the life of Kulbhushan Jadhav”.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan representative at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Mehran Marri termed the execution sentence given to Jadhav as ‘extra judicial killing’ and a ‘premeditated murder’. Taking a dig at Pakistan, the official said for over 70 years the Pakistan government has been carrying out pre-meditative murder and extra judicial killing in Balochistan. The official said, “Pakistan is forgetting that Jadhav is not a Baloch, he is from India, he has is got a backing of a very strong country and India will give befitting reply to Pakistan”.

Also read: Kulbhushan Jadhav issue: Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Army chief decide not to bow to India’s pressure

Marri also appreciated the comment of veteran Indian leader Subramanian Swamy, who had earlier said that if Pakistan continues with the execution that India shall recognise Balochistan as an independent sovereign country. The official also thanked Swamy for his comment.

Jadhav was arrested by the Pakistani authority in March 2016, “for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan,” according to a statement released by the Pakistan armed forces. The statement mentioned that Jadhav has confessed that he was assigned by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), to “plan, coordinate and organize espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan.”

With ANI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now