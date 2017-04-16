Kulbhushan Jadhav sentence: Pakistan prepares fresh dossier, will submit it to United Nations

Amid the growing international criticism over the death sentence awarded by a Pakistani military court to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of alleged ‘spying’, Pakistan has reportedly prepared a fresh dossier containing evidence of his alleged involvement in espionage activities in Karachi and Balochistan. The report will be submitted to the United Nations, news agency ANI reported.
The new dossier consists of information from Jadhav’s ‘confessional’ video and his statements during the court trial, according to Pakistani media. It also contains the timeline of Jadhav’s alleged militant activities in the country and details of court proceedings along with an attested report of Court Martial General.
Indian High Commissioner to Karachi Gautam Bambawae on Friday had asked Pakistan to provide a copy of the chargesheet and the judgment. India also tried to gain consular access to Jadhav, but were repeatedly denied access by Pakistan. Speaking to news agency IANS, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric recently had said that the organisation is not in a position to weigh in on the issue at the moment. “We are not in a position to judge the process to have a position on this particular case,” Dujarric had said.
According to a copy of the classified dossier obtained by The Indian Express, there was no evidence that the Karachi-based criminal network, which was alleged to have links with Jadhav, was providing arms to Baloch insurgents. According to the dossier, the leaders of the network were “involved in espionage activities, by providing secret information/sketches regarding Army installations and officials to foreign agents”– but primarily for Iran, not India.
Jadhav, 46, was arrested in Balochistan by Pakistan officials on March 2016 for allegedly trying to enter Pakistan. India confirmed that Jadhav worked as a naval officer but denied that he had any intelligence links with the government. India has strongly reacted against the judgment by a Pakistani military court and said that if the country carries out his execution then it will be treated as a “premeditated murder”.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 16, 2017 at 11:36 amWhy submit to UN, unless UN wants to forward it to International Human Rights Commission, thereafter? It should have been submitted to International Human Rights Commission in the first place if stan has so much problem talking to India! No wonder none of stan's neighbour have anything good to say about Paksitan. Only another autocratic regime found a friend in Paksitan!Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 11:23 amThis confessional video and sham investigation with cuts and super imposition on vedio is mainstay of stan to potray him as terrorist. India should be ready by all means to expose this plain murder and an attempt by terrorist nation to put India on same page as them.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 11:09 amstan will face music if they commit b er.Khooon ke aaasuuuuu royeeengeeeReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 10:54 amstan might have already murdered Mr Jadhav else it could have given consular access to Indian foreign Officer. stan is just buying time to exhibit its maligned intention of providing all legal opportunities to Mr Jadhav before his theoretical execution.Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 10:53 amNobody in the world gives a to what the Terrorist State of stan cooks up and shows to the World. Pak just has to release our innocent Citizen/ There is no other option to Pak or else India is coming to get you lot for sure !!Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 11:01 amDon't live in fool paradise pekistan is way developed than India and so strong that country like India is unable to deter her. By the way what this gentleman was doing there with two p ports with different names that too serving navy officerReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 10:52 amNobody in the world gives a to what the Terrorist State of stan cooks up and shows to the World Pak just has to release our innocent Citizen/ There is no other option to Pak or else India is coming to get you lot for sure !!Reply
- Load More Comments