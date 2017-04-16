Kulbhushan Jadhav sentence: Pakistan prepares fresh dossier, will submit it to United Nations

Kulbhushan Jadhav, Kulbhushan Jadhav,

Amid the growing international criticism over the death sentence awarded by a Pakistani military court to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of alleged ‘spying’, Pakistan has reportedly prepared a fresh dossier containing evidence of his alleged involvement in espionage activities in Karachi and Balochistan. The report will be submitted to the United Nations, news agency ANI reported.

The new dossier consists of information from Jadhav’s ‘confessional’ video and his statements during the court trial, according to Pakistani media. It also contains the timeline of Jadhav’s alleged militant activities in the country and details of court proceedings along with an attested report of Court Martial General.

Indian High Commissioner to Karachi Gautam Bambawae on Friday had asked Pakistan to provide a copy of the chargesheet and the judgment. India also tried to gain consular access to Jadhav, but were repeatedly denied access by Pakistan. Speaking to news agency IANS, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric recently had said that the organisation is not in a position to weigh in on the issue at the moment. “We are not in a position to judge the process to have a position on this particular case,” Dujarric had said.

According to a copy of the classified dossier obtained by The Indian Express, there was no evidence that the Karachi-based criminal network, which was alleged to have links with Jadhav, was providing arms to Baloch insurgents. According to the dossier, the leaders of the network were “involved in espionage activities, by providing secret information/sketches regarding Army installations and officials to foreign agents”– but primarily for Iran, not India.

Jadhav, 46, was arrested in Balochistan by Pakistan officials on March 2016 for allegedly trying to enter Pakistan. India confirmed that Jadhav worked as a naval officer but denied that he had any intelligence links with the government. India has strongly reacted against the judgment by a Pakistani military court and said that if the country carries out his execution then it will be treated as a “premeditated murder”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd