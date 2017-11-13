Krishna river boat capsize: No life jackets aboard, boat operator arrested

Krishna river boat tragedy: Officials still unsure how many people were onboard when the boat capsized (ANI photo) Krishna river boat tragedy: Officials still unsure how many people were onboard when the boat capsized (ANI photo)

The death toll in the boat capsize incident, which took place in Krishna River at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada on Sunday evening, has risen to 17. Officials are still unsure as to how many people were on board when the boat capsized after hitting a sand bar just meters away from the jetty, said Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantam. Meanwhile, the operator of the boat has also been arrested.

The boat, which overturned in 10 feet of water, has been salvaged and officials said if anyone is missing, they may have been washed away in the river. After salvaging the boat, Andhra Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services personnel found that there were no life jackets in the boat.

“This boat operator was not given permission to operate a passenger boat. The agency had applied for permission to operate small speed boats and water scooters but not a passenger boat. A criminal case has been registered against the owner,’’ Tourism Minister Akhila Priya Reddy said on Monday.

At least 38 members of the Ongole Walkers Club had hired the boat last evening for an excursion to the nearby Bhavani Island. However, the boat capsized minutes before it reached its destination.

The group had come for a picnic to Vijayawada yesterday morning from Ongole, 150 kms away. After visiting various temples and other sightseeing they went to Ibrahimpatnam to catch a boat for river cruise at 4 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief at the incident. “Capsizing of a boat in the Krishna River is anguishing. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Andhra Pradesh Government and NDRF have been working on rescue operations,” Modi tweeted.

NDRF deputy commandant Santosh Kumar said rescue operations had been continuing since Sunday night and four teams were deployed. Divers are also making efforts to trace missing people, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd