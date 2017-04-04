Krishna remark: Prashant Bhushan apologises, says ‘unintentionally hurt sentiments of many’

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (File Photo) Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (File Photo)

Noted lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan apologised for his controversial remarks on Lord Krishna. Bhushan took to Twitter this morning, saying: “I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads and Krishna was inappropriately phrased and unintentionally hurt sentiments of many people. Apologize and delete it.”

Bhushan, had, last week, tweeted saying “Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser.Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?” In subsequent tweets, the noted lawyer clarified his remark but faced criticism as well as an FIR and a police complaint by politicians.

On Monday, a group of people gathered outside his residence demanding that he apologise. While Bhushan was not at home, the protesters threw ink at the nameplate bearing his father Shanti Bhushan’s name.

I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads&Krishna was inappropriately phrased&unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologize&delete it — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 4, 2017

Bhushan, in his clarification, had said “my tweet on Romeo brigade being distorted. My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser. We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this. Didn’t intend to hunt sentiments.”

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has formed anti-Romeo squads manned by police officials to check cases of harassment of women along the streets of the state. However, these police squads have come under criticism for engaging in moral policing. Officials were the forced to issue a set of guidelines for these squads and they were specifically asked not to target couples who were sitting together in parks or at public places.

