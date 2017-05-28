KPS Gill to be cremated in Delhi today

KPS Gill, former DGP, Punjab, and Advisor to the Chhattisgarh government on Naxalism. KPS Gill, former DGP, Punjab, and Advisor to the Chhattisgarh government on Naxalism.

The Punjab Police will present a guard of honour as a mark of homage to former DGP KPS Gill during his last rites on Sunday afternoon in Delhi. Gill will be cremated at Delhi’s Lodhi Garden crematorium with full police honours by CRPF, Delhi Police and Punjab Police, a Punjab government spokesperson said here.

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora will lead the Punjab Police in paying last respects to Gill, who is credited with eliminating terrorism from the state and restoring peace. Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, adviser to the Chief Minister, will represent the Punjab government at the cremation, said the spokesperson, adding that CM’s OSD Karanpal Sekhon will lay a wreath on behalf of Captain Amarinder Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now