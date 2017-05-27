Step-mother (89) recalls brave son

KPS Gill died aged 82 due to a cardiac arrest. KPS Gill died aged 82 due to a cardiac arrest.

“Super cop” KPS Gill is survived by his step-mother Dr Satwant Kaur Gill who lives in Kothi number 254 in sector 9 Chandigarh. The adjacent Kothis, numbered 255 and 256, belong to the Badals where new construction is under way. Dr Satwant Kaur Gill (89), a gynaecologist, said she she came to know of Gill’s death through news reports. “I am feeling unwell since I heard the news,” said Dr Gill as she answered several calls from relatives. All praise for Gill, she said he had made it to the Indian Police Service in his first attempt. “He also made it to the IAS in the second attempt, but at that time there was no provision that allowed him to join IAS by resigning as IPS officer,” she said.

Talking about Gill as a police officer, she said, “He was so honest that when he retired, all he had Rs 1.5 lakh with him.” Asked about allegations of human rights violations against him, Dr Gill said, “As he had sucessfully rooted out terrorism, such baseless allegations were levelled against him. Majority of those who levelled such allegations were were hardliners who killed innocent people.” “Like Narendra Modi is doing a commendable job as Prime Minister. Some people still criticise him,” Dr Gill said.

Dr Gill, who worked as doctor at Bhakra Nangal Dam, said she married Gill’s father R S Gill after the death of [KPS] Gill’s mother. She said R S Gill was an eminent engineer and worked at the dam. “After the death of my husband, he [KPS Gill] was the head of the family,” said Dr Gill. “He was very brave police officer. He cared a lot for his subordinate police officers and did everything he could have done for them,” she said. Two sisters of Gill, who live in Sector 18, left for Delhi after hearing about his death. Gill’s step-brother B S Gill was returning from Shimla after hearing the news, Dr Gill said.

