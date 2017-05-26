KPS Gill — the ‘Supercop’, who led Operation Black Thunder II, is no more

With the passing away of KPS Gill, it is difficult to avoid using the cliche, ‘An era has ended’.
KPS Gill never did fade away from Punjab after retirement as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP). The man, who’s name is synonymous with winning the fight against militancy in the state and who earned the sobriquet of ‘Supercop’, continued to earn his share of bouquets and brickbats well after shedding his police uniform.
An IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the 1958 batch, Gill was no stranger to controversy in his parent cadre as well. He faced a court case after a protester died after he was administered a few kicks by Gill, then the DGP of Assam. However, it was in Punjab, during his two tenures as the state DGP, 1988-90 and 1991-95, that Gill etched his name firmly as among those leading from the front in the fight against Khalistani militancy in the state.
The May 1988 Operation Black Thunder II in Amritsar was where Gill earned his first flush of fame in Punjab when he flushed out militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar by avoiding repeat of Operation Blue Star and the use of brute force. Determined not to repeat the mistakes of June 1984, Gill laid a siege to the Golden Temple, positioned snipers on surrounding rooftops and literally starved out the militants by cutting away their electricity supply and refusing them even a drop of water from the Temple’s ‘sarovar’. The snipers would pick their targets as they came to have a drink of water and soon the morale of the militants sapped and they surrendered.
While KPS Gill is credited with giving a firm direction to the fight against militants, one of his his biggest achievements in those dark days was to give a spine to the crumbling morale of the Punjab Police personnel. The militants had begun targetting the families of police personnel and killing them in specific attacks, thus reducing the will to fight among the cops. Not only did he take resolute action in imposing retribution for the attack of cops’ families, but he also ensured that he was seen to be present at all high profile encounters taking place in the state and thus boosting the morale of the policemen under his command.
Gill’s methods of breaking the back of militancy, however, were not without criticism. He had long been accused of having turned a blind eye to the wanton killings which took place in the name of fighting the militants, the staged encounters, the mysterious disappearances and the formation of squads of Police ‘Cats’ or informers who identified potential targets. Gill was never held personally accountable for the lapses on part of the officers under his command even though many police officials of that period later faced trials for their acts.
Critics of Gill have also maintained that had it not been for the active deployment of the Indian Army in Operation Rakshak in Punjab, KPS Gill would never would have been able to achieve his aims. Gill, himself, however, always credited the Army with having played an important role and went on record on several occasions highlighting the close cooperation that he received from the Army and the liaison which was done between the Army’s Corps Headquarters in Jalandhar and the Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh.
But for his act of indiscretion when he inappropriately touched a lady IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, got prosecuted for the offence and later convicted, KPS Gill was sure to have ended his career as a Governor of a state. His conviction, upheld by the Supreme Court, put paid to any Gubernatorial ambitions though he was appointed as security advisor in Gujarat by Modi after the riots which hit the state and also in Chhattisgarh to help fight the naxal issue.
In his later years, Gill remained occupied with the activities of the Indian Hockey Federation of which he was the president and the Institute of Conflict Management which he co-founded in New Delhi. Ill health plagued him for the last of his years but that did not deter him from making his occasional visits to Chandigarh where he made it a point to stay in the officers’ mess of the CRPF, of which he had once been the DGP.
Gill’s zest for the good things in life and his love for English and Urdu poetry were well known. In one of his last visits to Chandigarh, he dispelled the notion that he had now grown too old and was to kick the bucket anytime soon. In his own style, he recited the lines, “Gudaaz-e-ishq nahi kam jo main jawan na raha, vo hee aag hai par aag mein dhuaan na raha” (The fire of love burns in me still even though I am no longer young, it is but the same though not as fiery).
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 26, 2017 at 6:49 pmsuper cop with operation black thunder - was in reality SUPER MOL-ESTE-R and led operation mo-le-st bajaj deol - what a mard he was and operation destroy evidence of gujrat massacre for his masters like FEKUReply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:49 pm@ indian express some great iconic Shots of the larger than life supercop mr Kps gill who has sadly left us early today rip to the 6ft 3 inch handsome sikh gentleman who was totally fearless and in all his career never carried A weapon on His person.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:46 pmSalute. Behind Every Fortune there is Crime but for the state of India, He is Hero. Whatever criticism but He protect Sovereignty of India. Once again Salute.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:42 pmwhy bhagwa govt - lauding so much for KPS gill - who was convicted in mo-lest-ation - se-x-a-ul harrasment of IPS BAJAJ DEOL by SC weather safron govt is full of LOOTERS RAPISTS MUDERERS MOLESTERS like KPS GILL , hariswamy ( pe-n-is cut ), as@ram ( serial rapist child rapist ) , amit is tadipar from gujrat , YOGI has three murder charges , FEKU was accused in guj massacre , vanzara murdered sorabuddin ,- what a cult - full of criminals , enjoying DAWOODS marriage party by GIRISH MAHAJAN BJP cabinet minister - ha ha ha haReply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:36 pmGill was convicted of ual harassment charges by the Supreme Court and it's high time the government withdrew the Padma Shri award it gave him."Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:30 pmPeople can sit in their airconditioned rooms and criticize him, but he actually rid Punjab of terrorism! Rest in PeaceReply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:46 pmthat means if somebody promise u to cleanse and raid terrorism from kashmir - u will allow him mo-lest-ation of u r mother , and praise himReply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:23 pmIn gujarat he was igned to destroy all evidence of Modi and Shah's hand in the massacre. Gill is better dead than alive. But he should eave copped it only after exposing the true perpetrators of gujarat massacre. Nobody will miss a molester.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:18 pmKPS Gill not worth remembering. A mole of congress. let lose police force on innocent youth.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:15 pmThose who criticize his methods in fighting terrorism should go and make love to themselves (you know, because no one else will).Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:07 pmRIP Sir!Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:04 pmA traitor to his own community.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 6:01 pmAn Indian Govt agent who spearheaded Govt's sponsored terrorism against innocent Sikhs after the Blue Star Operation in Punjab, and slain thousands of them. Afterwards, Govt rewarded him with many cushy job.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:56 pmSalute to Him...It is sad that the political leadership which stood behind him..today questions the methods. Perhaps it is because what he taught us stand true at all time. DIA before all..and I would serve and die for my country. The news channels can play with words..BUT the obituary of this selfless cop is already etched with Pride in our HEART.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:56 pmAs a resident of Punjab, I am grateful to KPS Gill for his services to the Nation. Salute you Sir.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 5:51 pmmr k.p.s gill was a Hardman but also a Fare man truly from the old Skool of policing leading from the front where ever he was posted by central govt. Rest in peace mr kps gill gonna miss you sir. SaluteyReply
- Load More Comments